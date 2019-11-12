FAIRBANK — Although his full head of curly hair would have you think otherwise, Wapsie Valley music teacher Nathan Lange has been the bald boy in the yellow shirt with the black zigzag line.
Lange and Amy Nosbisch are directing Wapsie Valley Junior and Senior High School’s presentation of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” which begins it’s three-day run on Saturday.
“I actually did this one in high school,” he said. “So it was something I was already familiar with. And I knew the music was super fun, super challenging for students and I knew that it would give us a new style we haven’t had in a couple of years.”
Wapsie Valley’s three most recent musicals have been “Mary Poppins” in November 2018, “Annie” in March 2018, and “Suessical” in November 2016.
“It’s definitely jazz influenced,” he said. “it’s definitely a different that ‘Mary Poppins.’”
Lange is in his first year at Wapsie Valley and is directing his first show. He welcomed familiarity.
“I actually played Charlie,” Lange said.
Does that mean he tried to kick a football only to have Lucy yank it away and him crash dramatically on stage?
“Unfortunatley no,” he said. “But there’s definitely a lot of familiar scenes. It’s in a vignette format, so there just these little sort of scenes. There’s no cohesive story all the way through both acts.
“So a lot of the different scenes are based off the panels that Charles Schulz originally drew and wrote.”
The audience can expect to see Lucy’s psychiatrist stand and Snoopy’s dog house.
There are no huge sets with this production. It’s more minimalist, along the lines of a black box theater, he said.
The schedule is diverging from past practice, dropping a Friday night show in favor of adding one on Monday. The opening performance will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, followed by a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 17 and a final show at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.
Admission is $7 adults and $5 for students, and all performances will be in the school auditorium.
Gavin Duffy is Charlie Brown, Melody Kayser is Lucy Van Pelt and Garrett Barnes is Snoopy. The other central Peanuts characters in the musical are Joslynn Miller as Sally Brown, Christopher Tibbott as Linus Van Pelt, and Max Kayser as Schroeder.
The members of the chorus are Courtney Schmitz, Kaylee Kleitsch, Grace Cutsforth, Asa Kelley, Kaliya Lampe, Ella Weepie, Mary Sutherland, Lily Schwickerath, Jayden Wagner, Shealee Brodigan, Ronnie Wilcox, Reagan Barnes, Drea Behnke, and Addisyn McElhose.
Cutsforth is also the student director.