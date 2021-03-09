For the third year in a row, the Wapsie Valley RoboWarriors are advancing to the “Super Qualifiers” in Iowa in the FIRST Tech Challenge.
The team includes members from grades 7-12: five seventh-graders, 10 freshmen and one junior. They competed in six matches on Feb. 27 in a remote event held in the robotics room at the junior-senior high school, and won a Collins Aerospace award.
The event was called the “Fort Dodge” qualifier because it was to be held there if the pandemic allowed.
FIRST Tech Challenge teams are challenged to ally to design, build, program, and operate robots to compete head-to-head. Students develop science, tech, engineering and math skills and practice engineering principles, while realizing the value of hard work, innovation, and cooperation.
The robot kit is reusable from year to year and can be coded using a variety of levels of Java-based programming.
“Students are using a block programming language that allows for drag and drop,” said FIRST Tech Challenge Coach Vaughn Gross in a follow-up email. “This block coding is translated real-time into JAVA. This allows for students who are more entry-level programmers to see the next step with full JAVA coding.”
“There are specific tasks the robot must perform,” said Gross, who also teaches high school science at Wapsie. “Some of these are pre-programmed (autonomous) and some are driver (remote) controlled.
“During the autonomous period, the robot must be able to detect how many rings are stacked at a location on the field and deliver an object to a corresponding location on the field. The robot must also deliver or launch rings to specific, stacked goals.
“During the driver controlled period, the robot must capture, deliver, and launch rings into goals at three different levels or aim more precisely to knock down levers at an elevated location.
“There are points awarded for each task successfully completed, point values vary based on the difficulty of the task,” he concluded.
Afterward, they were named Collins Aerospace Innovative Award Winner. This judged award is given to the team that has the most innovative and creative robot design solution to any specific components in the FIRST Tech Challenge game, as described online. Elements of this award include elegant design, robustness, and “out of the box” thinking related to design. This award may address the design of the whole robot or of a sub-assembly attached to the robot. The creative component must work consistently, but a robot does not have to work all the time during matches to be considered for this award.
This round is for the top 25 percent of the more than 200 teams in the state. Super Qualifiers will then narrow the field down to the top 24 teams for the state competition.
The LeMars Super Qualifier was to be held in LeMars, March 27, but will be held virtually from Wapsie’s robotics room on that date.
The club also has a page on the district website, wapsievalleyschools.com/524487_3. Their YouTube channel can be found by searching Wapsie Valley Robo Warriors.