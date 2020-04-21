Wapsie Valley Community School District has announced new hires or staff changes.
Haley Tiedt, will instruct the Center for Advanced Professional Studies for juniors and seniors, as part of the Cedar Valley CAPS Network. She has worked in the district as an instructional associate, but this will be in her first year as a teacher. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University.
Katelyn Nitz, was hired as a counselor at the secondary level, junior high and high school, to fill the vacancy created with current counselor Brett Bergman moving into the role of activities coordinator and at-risk coordinator. Nitz has seven years of experience as a school counselor and holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Northern Iowa and a master’s from Capella University.
Jennifer Harter was hired as an instructional strategist at the secondary level. She has 22 years of experience in both the special education and general education fields. She received her undergraduate degree from Des Moines Area Community College and additional educational degrees and certificates from Buena Vista University and Mount Mercy College.
Jennifer Waschek, is a math and science teacher at the secondary building, specifically for junior high students. She has 14 years of experience in North Carolina schools. She received her undergraduate degree from Trinity International University in Illinois and her master’s degree from University of North Carolina.
Jennifer Gross, was hired as a family-consumer science teacher. She has an undergraduate and master’s degree from University of Northern Iowa, and has six years of experience in teaching. She will be teaching at the secondary building.