Friday will be only the second time Wapsie Valley has played in the State Championship, and this time the Warriors are looking to take the coveted State title home.
Wapsie’s sole title appearance was back when head coach Marty McKowen’s son, Brooks McKowen, was playing under his dad. The year was 2003, Brooks was the star with 36 points in the title game.
Over 17 years later, the Warriors are back under the bright lights set to face off against No. 2 Bishop Garrigan-Algona (24-2) for a shot at that elusive title.
“It would be awesome,” Brooks McKowen said about seeing his dad win the championship. “It’s something he has worked for his whole life. Been close and had some really good teams in the past, but it’s never worked out. It would be so exciting for him and for all of us to see that happen.”
The No. 8 Warriors appear confident and prepared for another matchup against a higher seed, given that they took out the No. 1 and 4 seeds.
“Our confidence is sky high because we were on a eight-game win streak [to close the season],” sophomore forward Gunner Meyer said.
Wapsie is now on a 10-game win streak, most recently led in scoring by Meyer with 19 points against No. 1 Lake Mills and 17 points vs. Montezuma. From an outside perspective, Brooks McKowen sees a tight-knit group of brothers.
“They believe in each other,” McKowen noted. “It looks like it’s one of those teams that just plays really, really well together. They’re very unselfish and have bought into each other.
“They have a couple guys that hit big shots each game. That makes a team tough to scout for and tough to play against.”
The challenge for Bishop Garrigan is to contain 6-foot-7 center Kiks Rosengarten, while sticking to shooters like Meyer and Blayde Bellis on the outside. It’s quite a different task compared to what Sioux Center had to deal with against Brooks McKowen and the Warriors in the 2003 Class 2A championship game.
Over the course of his high school career, McKowen averaged 28.3 points per game, and is still the all-time leading scorer in IHSAA history with 2,831 points. McKowen said all the games and points aren’t what you remember, it’s the experience of enjoying the State Tournament with your teammates and family.
“The biggest experience is just being around your teammates,” McKowen said. “Hanging out in the hotel with them, traveling down to Des Moines and just being around your friends. Friends that you’ll have for the rest of your life, which are still close friends of mine today.
“I loved playing for my dad and I loved the experience I had at Wapsie Valley.”
McKowen has the opportunity now to say that he’s seen Wapsie Valley basketball from three different perspectives. First looking up to his dad, wishing to play for him one day. To not only playing for him, but excelling under his guidance to etch his name alongside his dad in IHSAA history. That led to a dream come true to be able to play for UNI.
The Wapsie Warrior-turned-Panther currently gets to observe his dad’s team as a head basketball coach himself at Upper Iowa University. The strong passion for the game he grew up loving to watch, play and eventually coach comes from his dad.
“He’s been doing it for a long time and he’s still very passionate about the game with every team he has,” Brooks McKowen said. “He still puts the time in, works hard and wants to get better as a coach every year.
“I think he’s one of those guys that we all strive to be. We’re all coaches — a lot of us are coaches in my family. The reason [we are] is because of the passion that he has for the game. We grew up around it. We’ve seen how much he loves the game and that’s driven us to do what we do in our life as well.”
Win or lose on Friday, the Wapsie community has enjoyed the run, but winning it all would make it that much sweeter.
“I know everybody at Wapsie is enjoying the run and are extremely excited for this team,” Brooks McKowen said.