Tickets are on sale for the Wapsie Valley High School production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Performances will be Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 11 at 3 p.m. in the auditorium. Advanced tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for students. Prices at the door are $1 more. Masks are required at every production. To purchase advanced tickets, visit wapsievalleyschools.com/301186_2.

 
 
 
 
 

