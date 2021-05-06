FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley Schools leaders, coaches and community members recognized members of the Senior Class of 2021 Wednesday for scholarship awards and honors such as Wapsie Honor Society in a ceremony in the Junior-Senior High Auditorium.
Certain seniors were recognized as part of Wapsie Honor Society for their strong academic records and leadership in the school and community.
Wapsie Honor Society: Grace Imbrogno, Asa Kelley, Kaylee Kleitsch, Ethan Oltrogge, Tyler Ott, Trevor Sauerbrei, Courtney Schmitz, Brody Stark and Dallas Wittenburg.
Honor Society students in grades 9-11 will be inducted at a later date, according to counselor Kate Nitz.
The first several awards went to this year’s valedictorians.
Governor’s scholar: Dallas Wittenburg maintained a 4.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) while having taken the most credit hours at 54.5.
KWWL-TV Best of Class: Ethan Oltrogge maintained a 4.0 cumulative GPA while having taken the second most credit hours at 54.
The President’s Gold Award: Grace Imbrogno maintained a 4.0 cumulative GPA while having taken the third most credit hours at 53.
Academic All State Award: Brody Stark maintained a 4.0 cumulative GPA while having taken the fourth most credit hours at 51.
The Bernie Saggau Athletic Citizenship Award: Trevor Sauerbrei maintained a 4.0 while having taken the fifth most credit hours at 49.5.
Robert Smiley Award Nominee: Macey Schmit maintained a 4.0 while having taken the sixth most credit hours at 46.5.
They also earned North Iowa Cedar League All-Academic Awards: Wittenburg, Oltrogge, Imgrogno, Stark, Sauerbrei and Schmit.
State Volleyball Sportsmanship Award: Imbrogno
Athletic 4x4: Tyler Ott and Stark
American Bar Association: Emma Cutsforth
Student of Integrity Award: Courtney Schmitz
Hawkeye Community College Dance Team: Schmitz
Wapsie Music Booster: Schmitz
Wapsie Athletic Booster: Schmitz and Oltrogge
Wapsie Valley Archery Award: Asa Kelley and Kaylee Kleitsch
Flint Hills Resources Discovery Recipient: Schmitz
Friends of the Wapsie Valley FFA Alumni Scholarship: Schmitz, Kleitsch and Oltrogge
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Service Awards: Wittenburg, Cutsforth and Schmit
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation “Hookanliner” Sportsmen’s Club Scholarship: Colin O’Donnell and Stark
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Readlyn Telephone Company award: Imbrogno
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Carlene Werner Memorial recipients: Kleitsch and Oltrogge
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Beverly Jean Davis Memorial: Sauerbrei
Leistikow Family: Blayde Bellis, Wittenburg, Kleitsch and Schmitz
Steve Phelan Memorial: Jordan Rubner
Carson McGrane Memorial: Schmit
Jamie Risse Memorial: Bellis and Stark
Nicole Cox Memorial: Schmit
Kenneth G Meyerhoff Memorial: Imbrogno
Sittig Family: Schmit
Student Ambassador Red Cross Award: Stark
Each year, the student ambassadors partner with The American Red Cross by hosting two blood drives in the community. In addition to blood saving lives, seniors have the ability to earn scholarship money based on the total units collected. This year, the student ambassador class of 2021 qualified for $500 in scholarship funds.
Scholarship winner Stark has volunteered eight hours at these blood drives, participated in donor recruitment, promoted the events within the community and accepted a leadership role this spring. Having the hands-on experience of planning and hosting a blood drive from beginning to end has also given this student the opportunity to grow in problem solving, communication and time management skills.
Bremer County Corn Growers: Oltrogge, Wittenburg and Kleitsch
East-Central Iowa REC: Kleitsch
Fayette County Farm Bureau: Kaylee Kleitsch
Senior applicants are selected each year based on academics, extra-curricular activities, leadership, community involvement and an essay detailing how they would use a scholarship award to support Iowa Farm Bureau’s mission of creating a vibrant future for agriculture, farm families and their communities.
Bremer County Farm Bureau: Oltrogge
Readlyn Volunteer of the year: Imbrogno and Oltrogge
Hemophilia of Iowa: Kelley
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association: Alyx Dixon and Ayden Cummings
Viafield Ag Youth Scholarship: Kleitsch
iSmile Orthodontics: Oltrogge
Fidelity Bank and Trust: Imbrogno
McCarthy Scholarship: Rubner
Wartburg College Scholarships: Bellis for a total of $32,500
Hawkeye Community College Early Admission Scholarship: Camryn Wolfe
Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa: Wittenburg
President’s Award for Educational Achievement: Bellis, Kelley, Kleitsch, Joslynn Miller, O’Donnell, Oltrogge, Ott, Kobe Risse, Rubner, Sauerbrei, Schmit, Schmitz, Stark, Wittenburg and Wolfe.
The criteria for this award include any of the following:
● Demonstrate unusual commitment to learning in academics despite various obstacles.
● Achieve high scores or show outstanding growth, improvement, commitment or intellectual development in particular subjects, such as English, math or science.
● Demonstrate achievement in the arts such as music or theater.