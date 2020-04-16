Wapsie Valley senior Tanner Bantz’s high school memories include “hanging chairs in the ag room and getting yelled at and having to write a paper saying, ‘We won’t do it again.”
His favorite activity in school was golf “because I enjoy it and I’m decent at it,” noting he advanced to individual districts.
He plans to attend Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar and study heating ventilation and air conditioning. He intends to go into agribusiness and farm on the side.
His activities are playing basketball, golf, baseball, and according to Daily Register archives, FFA.