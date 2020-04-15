Among Wapsie Valley senior Morgan Biretz’s favorite high school memories are “when our volleyball team and boys basketball team were playing at their state tournaments and the whole community showed their ultimate support.”
Her most valuable activity in high school was being part of choir “because our teacher taught us multiple life lessons, and could always put a smile on my face.”
Post-graduation, she plans to attend Iowa State University to double major in business management and international business.
Honors included honor roll and for Student Ambassadors.
Activities included choir, ambassadors and softball in ninth and 10th grades.