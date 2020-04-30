After graduation when Wapsie Valley senior Tanner Blaylock is off studying exercise science, he will look back fondly on high school sports successes.
Specifically “playing in Substate Baseball sophomore year, the second time our school has ever made it there, and making State Track junior year.”
His most valuable or favorite activities in high school were football and baseball.
Blaylock plans to attend Wartburg College and major in exercise science with a minor in sports management.
“I will also be playing football,” he said. “I would like to coach football or baseball at a high school (or) college after college.”
His honors include National Honor Society, earning a varsity football letter for three years, varsity baseball letter for five years, varsity track letter for two years; being named to the Class A District 7 first team as a defensive Lineman (junior and senior year), Des Moines Register All-State Football Team Defensive Lineman (senior year); making it to State Track in shot put junior year; and making the NICL All-Academic teams in all varsity years in each sport.