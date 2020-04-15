Wapsie Valley senior Jason Harks of Readlyn fondly remembers bringing in his Farmall on “Drive Your Tractor to School Day.”
His favorite activity was agriculture class.
After high school, he plans on moving to Hawaii to attend school.
His high school activities included FFA and archery.
Honors included receiving his Iowa FFA Degree at the 2019 State Leadership Conference 2019, where he also participated in Courtesy Corp competition, according to Daily Register files.
In the 2018 state competition, he was a member of the Poultry Team that received 14th Gold.
Most recently in archery, he competed in the 2020 Iowa State NASP Bullseye Tournament. With a 274 score, he scored 28 points better than his 2019 state tournament performance. His 2020 score placed him 35th out of 75 high school senior boys, 134th out of 404 high school boys and 180th out of 1,090 boys.