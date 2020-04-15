Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wapsie Valley Senior Spotlight: Cayle Huebner

Cayle Huebner

Wapsie Valley senior Cayle Huebner will remember visiting with friends in the commons area.

His favorite activity was “running track with Mr. Davie; he is a great guy.”

Post-high school, Huebner will attend Hawkeye Community College to obtain a nursing major, then plans to transfer to obtain a bachelor’s and master’s degree.

His honors included being named to the National Honor Society, and according to Daily Register archives, being named to honor roll and the 2019 Homecoming Court.

Activities included football, track, cross country and wrestling.

 
 
 

