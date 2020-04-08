Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

200409_ol_news_srspot_wv_katiesauerbrei-cmyk

Katie Sauerbrei, Wapsie Valley senior

 CONTRIBUTED

Wapsie Valley senior Katie Sauerbrei will take some fun memories from high school.

“One night in ninth grade I convinced Morgan Biretz that we had a three-page paper due the next day and she was so worried she emailed our English teacher at about 9 that night to ask him about it,” she said.

Softball was her favorite activity “because I will always miss playing and I made a lot of great memories over the years.”

Post-high school, she will be attending Wartburg College to major in business.

High school honors include 2019 Academic All-State for volleyball and four years on the honor roll.

Activities include softball, volleyball, archery, Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society and the Student Improvement Advisory Committee.

— Mira Schmitt-Cash

Tags