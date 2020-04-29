The Wapsie Valley "family" and football helped shape senior Traeton Kaufman, who is planning to study for a career in law enforcement.
“The most special part about Wapsie Valley is the family-like atmosphere,” Kaufman said. “The amount of pride and support the student body and community shows for everyone is unlike anywhere else.”
“Wapsie Valley Football was without a doubt the most valuable activity that I’ve participated in,” he said. “To me, football was the never-ending season; every single day was a day to get better and work towards my goals. Without football, I would be without many of life’s essential skills like teamwork, discipline, goal-setting, and handling success and failure.”
After high school, Kaufman will attend Hawkeye Community College for police science and then pursue his law enforcement career.
His parents are Todd and Tina Kaufman, and his sister is Kaitlyn.
High school honors include the Silver Cord Volunteer Award, Kevin Coffin Coaches Appreciation Award, honor roll, Class A District 7 Football Academic First Team, Iowa High School Athletic Association North Iowa Cedar League All-District Football Honors, and Wapsie Valley football team captain.
Throughout his high school career, he also participated and held an active role in golf, wrestling, track and baseball.