Wapsie Valley senior Hannah Miller will fondly recall attending National FFA Convention her junior and senior year in high school, and will continue her studies to become a veterinary technician.
“My favorite and by far the most valuable activity for me in high school was FFA,” Miller said. “FFA is truly what made me become way more confident in myself and my skills and allowed me to make an influence on others.”
Miller was on the Parliamentary Procedure team that earned Gold and placed in the top 10 in the nation at the National FFA Convention in fall 2018, along with teammates Sloane Banger, Kennadi Neil, Anna Richards, Sam Schnor and Reily Richards.
After high school she will attend Kirkwood Community College for its veterinary technician program.
She earned placement in the Talented and Gifted (TAG) program, on the honor roll and in the National Honor Society.
Her activities included FFA, softball and archery.