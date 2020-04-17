Among the honors earned by Wapsie Valley senior Cole Neil — a National Honor Society member — during his four years as a member of the Warriors football team, was his North Iowa Cedar League Academic All-State Award. Neil was also a team captain and will carry forward many memories of his coaches and teammates.
However, he calls FFA as his most valuable activity “because of the valuable life lessons and the many leadership skills that I gained that will greatly benefit my future.”
After high school, he plans to attend Iowa State University to major in animal science.
His high school activities also included baseball, basketball and track.