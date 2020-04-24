Wapsie Valley senior Adrianna “Anna” Richards most enjoyed the opportunities afforded her by FFA during her high school years, including becoming an accredited parliamentarian, and will further her studies to become an agricultural loan officer.
“My favorite memory was receiving Gold and placing in the top 10 in the nation with my team for Parliamentary Procedure at the National (FFA) Convention my junior year,” along with teammates Sloane Banger, Kennadi Neil, Hannah Miller, Sam Schnor and Reily Richards.
FFA was also her favorite high school activity.
“I have gained a lot of leadership and communication skills through this organization that I will use throughout my life. I have also met a lot of people and made friends from other chapters. FFA has given me numerous opportunities that will help me in college and beyond. I am a much better public speaker and student because of FFA. This organization and the people in it have pushed me out of my comfort zone and I am a better person today because of it.”
After high school, she will attend Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny for ag business and plans on transferring to Iowa State to get a bachelor’s degree in agricultural studies.
“I want to use this degree to come back to small town Iowa and work in a bank as an ag loan officer.”
She served her FFA chapter as secretary from 2018-2019, president 2019-2020, made the honor roll all four years and maintained a 4.0 grade point average all four years, became an Accredited Parliamentarian and as noted placed top 10 in the nation for Parliamentary Procedure.
Her activities were basketball, FFA, 4-H, football cheerleading, National Honor Society and Bremer County Youth Council.