Wapsie Valley senior Elsie VanDaele enjoyed cheering for both the football and wrestling teams because of the “great memories with the other cheerleaders.
“I remember going to the state tournament for wrestling and getting to cheer in the state finals,” she said. “We went to the state capital and made a lot of memories. Football games were always fun with the other cheerleaders as well. Standing on the sidelines with the other cheerleaders was my favorite part because we would all cheer on the team together and laugh about the silly mistakes we made while cheering.”
Cheerleading was also her favorite high school activity “because I was able to cheer on my school and make an impact on my community. I have a lot of school pride for Wapsie Valley and being a cheerleader was one way I could show that. I also loved spreading my spirit with my community and performing in front of people.”
After graduating high school, she will be attending the University of Iowa to double major in business management and dance.
Her honors included honor roll, North Iowa Cedar League Academic Award, National Honor Society member, class president, Silver Cord member and Talented and Gifted.
Her activities included dance, cheerleading for football and wrestling, Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society and Silver Cord.