Wapsie Valley Prom Grand March will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. The dance will be 8-11 p.m at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank. Post prom will be 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Wapsie Valley High School.

 
 
 

