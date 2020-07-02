FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley baseball opened its home game on Wednesday with a shock and ended it with a surprise 2-1 victory over Alburnett.
“It doesn’t get any better than that,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Tom Joecken. “That’s what we strap it up every day for right there.”
The Warriors entered the game unranked in Class 1A after beginning the season at No. 10. They also had learned the were seeded No. 3 in Substate District 9 behind No. 1 Don Bosco (8-1) and No. 2 North Tama (8-0). Their postseason will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in Traer against No. 6 seed Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
But, the Warriors were also on a two-game road winning streak, boosting their overall record to 6-4 by winning the night cap of a doubleheader in Hudson, 5-2 on Monday and topping Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli, 6-2, on Tuesday.
Alburnett, who entered the game ranked No. 6 in Class 1A, and was on a four-game winning streak during which their lowest run total was seven. The Pirates are seeded No. 1 in Class 1A Substate District 7.
So, the Warriors were aggressive, with leadoff hitter and starting pitcher Blayde Bellis hitting a hard ground ball to centerfield for a single in the bottom of the first. He made it to third base on a fly ball single to right by junior left fielder Ethan Oltrogge.
Alburnett’s starting pitcher, junior Caden Evans, began trying to pick off Oltrogge after getting junior centerfielder Trevor Sauerbrei to hit a fly ball out to short. While facing Tanner Blaylock, Evans threw to first base six times, before striking out Wapsie Valley’s senior third baseman.
With junior catcher Jason Rubner up to bat, Evans again tried to pick off Oltrogge, and that’s when Bellis took off. He dove head first across home plate as the first baseman’s throw sailed away from Alburnett’s catcher.
“I did not have him do that,” Joecken said. “Blayde was on his own for that. He’s such a heads up player; he took advantage of the situation.
“He’s got a green light whenever I’m coaching. He knows what he’s doing.
The Warriors held onto their 1-0 lead until the fourth inning when Bellis was called for a balk, scoring Alburnett junior Kale Rose from third.
In the seventh inning, Joecken sent sophomore Brady Sauerbrie to the mound in relief of Bellis, who had struck out eight Pirates in his six innings of work against three walks and a scattering of seven hits.
Sauerbrei struck out the three batters he faced.
Evans stayed in for Alburnett, getting a fly ball out right away and would potentially gotten a second out on the next batter, but the shortstop committed an error on junior designated hitter Brady Benning’s hard ground ball.
Benning advanced to second on a pass ball and Joecken put freshman Jaxson Kuhlmann in to pinch run for Benning.
Brady Sauerbrei advanced Kuhlmann to third with a hard ground ball to left. Joecken then put in Trevor Sauerbrei as a pinch runner for Benning as junior shortstop Tyler Ott came to the plate. On a one ball, no-strike count, Ott dropped a bunt to the first base side. Sauerbrei sprinted home for the win.
“We got a kid at the plate at the end and he’s struggling a little bit hitting,” Joecken said. “Why not put it on right there, a suicide squeeze .. we had the right count.
The Warriors headed into a home game Thursday night against Janesville with momentum. Check OelweinDailyRegister.com for results.
Joecken said the Warriors are having a great week, lifting their overall record to 7-4, and facing down a high-quality pitcher in Evans.
“That’s a state pitcher right there,” he said. “He was in the finals last year. Alburnett was in the finals, they got second to Newman. We just beat a solid program right there.
“Our kids were gritty and kept fighting. Brady Sauerbrei, way to step in that last inning for us to get us to that situation so we could squeeze.”
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley will host Jesup (3-4) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
SCORING BY INNING
Alburnett 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
WV 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2