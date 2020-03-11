DES MOINES — Something special is brewing with the Wapsie Valley Warriors, who pulled off another upset, this time downing No. 4 Montezuma, 57-42, on Wednesday to advance to the Class 1A State Championship.
“I can't tell you how excited I am, as much for our team as I am for our community,” head coach Marty McKowen said. “If you looked out there today and saw the fan base that we have for a small 1A school — to have that many people show up and cheer us on is so cool. To be able to do the things we’re doing right now is so much fun.”
The Warriors are back on center stage after shocking Montezuma at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, holding the Braves to 42 points. Their season average is 71.3 points per game.
Wapsie took control of the game from the opening tip, energized from a tip dunk by sophomore forward Gunner Meyer that had people jumping out of their seats.
“I've had probably 10 dunks, but nothing like that, especially on this stage,” Meyer said. “I was telling everybody that I have to get a dunk on these hoops because there's a good chance that I'll never play on this court again. I've never dunked on hoops like that before.”
It was a nail-biter throughout until the Warriors stretched their 35-31 lead in the fourth, outscoring the Braves 22-11 to close the game.
“I thought we did a good job of controlling the ball better,” McKowen said. “It's not a real tough game. Control the ball, rebound the ball and you can win basketball games. It was amazing, amazing.”
Wapsie cut down their turnovers from five in the first half to two in the second, which made for the difference in the game.
Meyer led the Warriors in scoring again with 17 points, followed by Kiks Rosengarten pouring in 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Kobe Risse also scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Blayde Bellis scored 9 points.
Wapsie will come in with their accustomed underdog role, facing the No. 2 seed Bishop Garrigan-Algona (24-2) in the championship game on Friday at 2 p.m.
“It's crazy, obviously, we were the four seed in our district too,” Risse said about upsetting the No. 1 and 4 seeds. “I mean, we've been underrated the whole tournament trail, but that doesn’t matter to us. We play for each other and it's a great feeling out there.”
The veteran coach, much like his team, defers the glory to others.
“It's because of our kids,” McKowen said. “I've been bragging about our kids all year long and what it means to be a family.
“It is so neat to watch that group of kids play together. They're so excited for each other when good things happen and that's why we're still playing. They're unselfish kids, willing to pass the ball, willing to do what they need to do to win the game.”
McKowen is looking for his first state title in 37 years of coaching. He's also approaching 600 career victories at 595.
Wapsie Valley's last title appearance was in 2003, when McKowen’s son, Brooks McKowen, was playing under him. The younger McKowen was the star with 36 points in that game. Sioux Center (26-1) defeated the Warriors (27-1) by a score of 74-60 for the Class 2A championship.
Box Score:
Bellis, Blayde: 3-11 (FG), 2-6 (3-Ptr), 1-2 (FT), 3 REB, 9 PTS, 2 AST, 2 TO, 1 BLK, 1 STL
Risse, Kobe: 3-5 (FG), 1-2 (3-Ptr), 7-7 (FT), 7 REB, 14 PTS, 5 AST, 2 TO
Ott, Tyler: 1-4 (FG), 1-2 (3-Ptr), 0-1 (FT), 4 REB, 3 PTS, 2 AST, 1 STL
Rosengarten, Kiks: 6-11 (FG), 2-3 (FT), 10 REB, 14 PTS, 1 AST, 3 TO, 1 BLK
Meyer, Gunner: 6-7 (FG), 3-4 (3-Ptr), 2-3 (FT), 4 REB, 17 PTS, 1 BLK, 2 STL
Team: 19-41 (46.3 % FG), 7-17 (41.2% 3-Ptr), 12-16 (75% FT)
SCORING BY QUARTER
Montezuma 12 11 8 11 — 42
Wapsie Valley 17 9 9 22 — 57