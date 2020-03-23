Fresh off of a State Championship for the basketball team, Wapsie Valley track & field, like everyone else, was supposed to start their season in early March.
However, the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to everyone’s plans as schools and spring activities have been suspended until a set date of April 13. Time will tell if that date will be extended or not, but the Warriors will be ready if school and athletics returns by then.
“Sprints will be strong, but our middle distance and field events look to be much improved,” head coach Justin Davie said. “Depth should be a positive as well.”
The starting five of the Warriors’ basketball team are all returning members as well as lettermen on the track & field team. Juniors Kobe Risse, Blayde Bellis and Tyler Ott join sophomore Gunner Meyer and senior Kiks Rosengarten as representatives of the State Champion basketball team on the track & field squad.
Seniors Reese Welcher, Tanner Blaylock and Brock Beesecker are among the letterwinners who are hoping they can play out their last season on the team.
Returning lettermen:
Jordan Rubner, 11
Garrett Bram, 11
Ethan Oltrogge, 11
Trevor Sauerbrei, 11
Brody Stark, 11
Ryan Schares, 10
Ben Riordan, 11
Luke Rochford, 11
Josiah Rulapaugh, 11
Ronnie Wilcox, 10
Holten Robinson, 10