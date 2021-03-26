Tickets are on sale for the Wapsie Valley High School production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Performances will be Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 11 at 3 p.m. in the auditorium. Advanced tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students, but additional fees may apply from the vendor, HomeGrown Ticketing. All tickets need to be purchased in advance, according to an updated poster on the school website. Masks are required at every production. To purchase advanced tickets, visit wapsievalleyschools.com/301186_2.
Wapsie Valley updates ticket price for 'Wizard of Oz' April 9 to 11
