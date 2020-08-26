FAIRBANK — After a 25-16 record last season, Wapsie Valley volleyball faces a tough task of replacing four starters, but the Warriors are embracing the challenge.
“We’re finding the right pieces to put our puzzle back together that will put us in the best position to compete at the highest level possible,” head coach Heather Robinson said.
The Warriors advanced to the Class 1A State title game last year, falling 1-3 to Sidney.
Junior Lydia Imbrogno, who had a team-high 407 kills last season, will likely see many assists from sophomore Sydney Matthias, who is expected to step in for 2020 graduate Kaci Beesecker, who was the Warriors assists leader last year with 861 of the team’s 1,076.
Alongside Imbrogno will be sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten, coming back with 263 kills. Rosengarten also had a team-high 70 blocks last year. Junior Becca Platte also returns with 168 kills.
Serving is also a big emphasis for the Warriors led by junior Lydia Imbrogno with 42 aces and a 94 percent serving efficiency. Sophomore Emma Jones also had 29 aces and a 95 percent serving efficiency.
“We strive to be very consistent, controlled and put a lot of emphasis on serving tough,” Robinson said.
The Warriors kick off the season at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at home against Oelwein.
“The girls have been working hard and I am excited to see how everything will come together this year as we have some young kids that could really show up for us this season,” Robinson noted.
At a glance
Past 3 years: 25-16 in 2019, 21-15 in 2018, 22-16 in 2017
Coaching staff: Head coach Heather Robinson, assistant coaches Brittany Lenth and Austin Shepherd
2020 SCHEDULE
Monday, Aug 31, 6 p.m., Wapsie Valley
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., at Aplington-Parkersburg
Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. vs. Columbus Catholic
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. vs. Jesup
Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. at Waterloo West
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. (doubleheader) at Cyclone Center
Thursday, Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m. at New Hampton
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Union
Tuesday, Oct 6, 7:30 p.m. vs. Dike-New Hartford
Thursday, Oct 8, 7:30 p.m. vs. Hudson
Monday, Oct 12, 6 p.m. at Wartburg College