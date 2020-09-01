FAIRBANK — Ranked second in Class 1A, Wapsie Valley’s volleyball team opened its season Monday by sweeping its home triangular. The Warriors collected wins over Oelwein and West Central.
The Warriors took the match against West Central 2-0, taking the first game 25-11 and the second 25-15. In her first match as a starter, Warriors sophomore Sydney Matthias had 22 assists.
Wapsie Valley won its match with Oelwein 2-0 as well, taking the first game 25-10 and the second 25-12. Matthias had 17 assists. Senior Lydia Imbrogno led the Warriors with six kills followed by sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten with five and junior Becca Platte with four.
West Central defeated Oelwein 2-0, 25-13 and 25-7. Blue Devils senior Marlee Squires had 9 aces and senior Bryleigh Rouse had nine kills.
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley will take its 2-0 record to Aplington-Parkersburg on Sept. 8. Gametime is 7:30 p.m.
The 1-1 Blue Devils will see their next action also on Sept. 8. The triangular against Makoqueta Valley and MFL-Mar-Mac begins at 5:30 p.m. at Maquoketa Valley.
Oelwein, at 0-5, will look for its first win on Tuesday, Sept. 1, in a quadrangular at North Linn. The Huskies will take also take on Alburnett (0-4), Hudson (3-1) and North Linn (0-3). The matches begin at 5:30 p.m.