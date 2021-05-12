Wapsie Valley Community Schools is welcoming a new elementary principal and human resources director for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced.
Jayme Hurley will be the new elementary principal at Readlyn Elementary and Fairbank Elementary Schools.
Hurley has many ties to the Wapsie area. He is an Oelwein High School graduate and has lived and taught in the Independence Community Schools for the majority of his career. He also taught in the Oelwein and Dyersville Beckman school districts in the past.
He is currently finishing a 7-12 principal position in the Manson Northwest Webster Community School District.
Hurley’s broad range of educational experiences include, teaching physical education, special education, handling at-risk coordinator duties and strength/conditioning duties. Jayme Hurley and his wife, Rachael, have six children, Katelyn, Meg, Julia, Elliot, Sophia and Lillian.
Hurley owns and operates Precision Drive LLC which is a driver’s education business with classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction.
He has been heavily involved as a football, track, and volleyball coach in previous positions.
HR DIRECTOR
Tina Kaufman joins Wapsie Valley as human resources director, which will be a shared position with the Dunkerton Schools.
Kaufman has close ties to the Wapsie Valley area. She resides in Fairbank with her husband, Todd, and children, Traeton and Kaitlyn. Her family owns and operates Jerry’s Auto in Fairbank.
Tina has a wealth of experience in the human resources/payroll field.