May 26

Brenda Bond conveys to Dustin Bond, real estate in Arlington Hutchisons Addition Block Two Lots 25, 26, 27 and 28 and S1/2 of the vacated alley adjoining, 2020/1512.

Patricia M Albrecht, executor of the William L Albrecht estate, conveys to herself, real estate in 15-92-9 SW SE Parcel D Pt, 2020/1513.

May 27

Nicholas J Hayes and Joann M Hayes convey to Joann M Hayes and Nicholas J Hayes, real estate in 3-91-7 NW S 80 Acres of Fractional Quarter, 2020/1522.

ABCM Corporation conveys to BBV LLC real estate in Oelwein Oelweins Addition Block 3 Lot 5, 2020/1530.

Diane R Johnson and Timothy J Johnson convey to Dawn M Higgins, real estate in 6-91-10 Parcel C, 2020/1531.

Daniel G Lundt and Cynthia Lundt convey to Dawn M Higgins real estate in 6-91-10 Parcel C, 2020/1532.

Diane R Johnson and Timothy J Johnson convey to Daniel G Lundt and Cynthia S Lundt real estate in 6-91-10 Parcel E, 2020/1533.

Dawn M Higgins and Kevin L Higgins convey to Cynthia S Lundt and Daniel G Lundt real estate in 6-91-10 Parcel E, 2020/1534.

Daniel G Lundt and Cynthia S Lundt convey to Cynthia S Lundt and Daniel G Lundt real estate in 6-91-10 Parcel E, 2020/1535.

David W Bond and Diane M Bond convey to Tyler J Keegan, real estate in 28-92-7 NE SE Parcel in Arlington Calkins Addition Block 8 Lots 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2020/1536.

May 28

Chad J Whittle conveys to Alexander N Hawkins, real estate in Arlington Park Addition Block Five, Lots 4, 5 and 6 SE1/2s, 2020/1540.

Jerry R Bartels and Dora M Bartels convey to Nicholas G Ericson, real estate in Oelwein Gremmels Addition Lot 10, 2020/1544.

Robert Dale Maricle Estate, Dale Robert Maricle, executor, convey to Dale Robert Marcicle, real estate in 18-91-10 SE N1/2, 20-91-10 NE PT, 20-91-10 NW N1/2, 17-91-10 SW PT, 17-91-10 SE NW S1/2, 2020/1547.

Douglas L Litscher and Patricia A Litscher to Dale Robert Maricle, real estate in 18-91-10 SE N1/2, 17-91-10 SW PT and 17-91-10 SE NW S1/2, 2020/1548.

Hannah S Litscher conveys to Dale Robert Maricle, real estate in 18-91-10 SE N1/2, 20-91-10 NE PT, 20-91-10 NW N1/2, 17-91-10 SW PT and 17-91-10 SE NW S1/2, 2020/1549.

Adam D Litscher and Barbara Litscher convey to Dale Robert Maricle, real estate in 18-91-10 SE N1/2, 20-91-10 NE PT, 20-91-10 NW N1/2, 17-91-10 SW PT and 17-91-10 SE NW S1/2, 2020/1550.

May 29

Mary F Westcott and Justin T Westcott convey to VJT Properties LLC real estate in Oelwein Smith Bros. Addition Block 2 Lots 3 and 4, 2020/1565.

Ralph Adams Estate, Ben Hanson, executor, conveys to Amy Marie Adams real estate in 7-95-10 NE Lot B in W1/2, 2020/1566.

Marilyn J Hauer conveys to herself as trustee, Marilyn J Hauer Revocable Trust real estate in 17-95-10 SE, 17-95-10 NE W1/2 and 17-95-10 SE NW, 2020/1569.

Penni Leonard, Kenny Leonard, Kelly Krnac, Chad Krnac, Julianne Mason, Charlie Mason, Linda Meyer; Michael Meyer, attorney in fact; Nicholas Soules, Bobbie Soules, Jeffrey Soules, Michelle Soules, Carmen Pailing, Dustin Pailing, convey to Dillon Recker and Jennifer Doudney, real estate in 16-91-8 SW SW Parcel A, 2020/1572.

June 1

Patricia Buenger conveys to Linda Voshell, real estate in Oelwein Armstrongs Addition Block 14 Lot 4, 2020/1575. Fulfills Book 284 Page 77-78, see record.

Mandi Shuck conveys to Linda Voshell real estate in Oelwein Armstrongs Addition Block 14 Lot 4, 2020/1576.

Harley Shuck conveys to Linda Voshell, real estate in Oelwein Armstrongs Addition Block 14 Lot 4, 2020/1577.

McKinzie Shuck conveys to Linda Voshell, real estate in Oelwein Armstrongs Addition Block 14 Lot 4, 2020/1578.

Kathilene M Rieflin conveys to Hunter J Bachtell, real estate in 28-92-7 NE SE SE Parcel, 2020/1580.

Branden R Dillon and Ashley K Dillon convey to Nicklaus S Boehm, real estate in 1-93-7 SW NE Parcel, 1-93-7 NW SE Parcel, 2020/1582.

Ronald L Winter and Barbara A Winter convey to Brianna M Zhuang, real estate in Oelwein Original Town Block 12 Lot 15, 2020/1591.

Brian P Gibson and Linda M Gibson convey to Brian D Halstead and Vickie J Halstead, real estate in West Union Original Town Block 13 Lots 7 and 8 Parcel and Right of Way, 2020/1594.

Beverly Ann Robbins conveys to Donald Richard Robbins real estate in Oelwein Armstrongs Addition Block 10 Lot 9, 2020/1595.

June 2

Vic Vandehaar, member manager, VJT Properties LLC conveys to Joshua Boone Wallis real estate in Oelwein Smiths Addition Block 2 Lot 9 and part of vacated alley adjoining, 2020/1605. Fulfills Book 2019, page 1651.

Rachel Boeke, Rachel Caspers and John D Caspers convey to Katherine R Jay, real estate in

23-92-8 SE NW Parcel A and 23-92-8 NE SW Parcel B, 2020/1614.

Gerald Kass and Mary Luann Sevey Kass convey to Lance Willenborg, real estate in Oelwein Oelwein Land Co. First Addition Block 7 lots 11 and 12, 2020/1619.

June 3

John M Lauer conveys to Rachel A Caspers and Jon D Caspers real estate in 20-94-8 SE Pt E1/2, 2020/1629.

Timothy J Wulfekuhle and Nancy Wulfekuhle to Wulfekuhle LLC real estate in Fayette River Addition Block 2 Lots 13, 14 — and 15 except the east 20 feet, 2020/1634.

June 4

Michael L Oberbreckling, Barbara J Oberbroeckling, trustees, Michael L Oberbreckling Declaration of Trust, Barbara J Oberbroeckling Declaration of Trust, convey to Kevin J Cline and Pamela S Cline, real estate in 30-94-8 SE Parcel C, 2020/1642.

Woods Construction Inc. to Karen M Matthews, real estate in Fairbank Sims Addition Block 2 Lot 26 Pt, 2020/1647.

June 5

Dillon M Recker and Jennifer N Doudney convey to Arthur J Brian, Oelwein Stewarts Second Addition Lot 50, 2020/1662.

Kristopher L Peterson and Cassandra S Peterson convey to Donald O Anderson and Rita Anderson real estate in Clermont Original Town Block 84 Lots 3 and 4, 2020/1665.

— Compiled by Mira Schmitt-Cash, Oelwein Daily Register

 
 

