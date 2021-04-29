FAIRBANK — “A Night Under the Stars” and “Casino Night” are the main themes of the Warriors prom and after-prom set Saturday.
Lights and dark backdrops have been staged for setup in the Junior-Senior High Gym later this week, ahead of the 6 p.m. Grand March.
But as Wapsie Valley Ambassadors Junior Class President Bridget Seemann and sponsor Andrea Buehler discussed their group fundraisers, donated dresses, cooperative playlist, guest list and transportation choices, a new theme emerged — inclusion.
Or the Warrior family atmosphere, as they call it.
“Safety-wise, masks will have to be worn during the dance, but not during Grand March,” Seeman said, “so you can see our faces.”
The dance playlist was compiled after organizers sent a Google form to students for song requests.
Songs will be accepted at the discretion of disc jockey Kendal Crawford of Premier Events from Waterloo.
“I told him we trust your judgment,” Buehler said.
The Junior Ambassadors led fundraisers supporting prom — and graduation.
In a penny drive, they pitted classes against each other. The seniors won. As a prize, they chose Tylen Hirsch to pie Principal TJ Murphy in the face.
Other fundraisers included an “Egg My House” Easter special. It involved candy-filled plastic Easter eggs. Community supporters in Fairbank, Oran and Readlyn could pay $15 for a dozen candy-filled eggs to be hidden in their yard.
“Save the hassle and let us be the Easter Bunny this year!” a poster read.
They sold 59 dozen (for $885).
“It’s been very stressful,” Seemann said of the organizing. “But it is fun getting stuff done.
Howe It's Done Photography in Jesup owner Kerrie Howe provided a rack of formal dresses she had come by from an entity that was getting rid of them, in case students did not have access to dresses. A rack was set up during conferences and was over half gone, Buehler said.
To prevent repeats, a photo-based social media page showing all the girls’ dresses was set up.
Wapsie Valley students had registered nearly 30 dates from outside the school to attend prom as of Thursday — Saturday was the deadline. Some 120 students had signed up to attend prom overall by then. There are nearly 90 members between the junior and senior classes, so not quite all of them had signed up when factoring in the guests.
There was one known “prom-posal.” Ayden Powell, Andrea’s son, made a heart-shaped plaque to ask Jeannie Suhr to the dance. It says, “You and me,” across the heart, then “prom” along the side. She said yes.
Students will be required to wear their masks at the prom dance. Buehler referred to revised CDC guidance in March saying masked K-12 students could be at least three feet apart.
But they won’t be measuring between kids with a yardstick.
“It’s nice that we finally get to have something,” she said.
WV PROM SCHEDULE
6 p.m., Grand March. Students must be in the auditorium at 5:45 p.m. with note cards filled out for the announcer. Students may walk through without a mask but will be required to mask once seated. Class photos will be taken after the march.
7:30 p.m. Student transportation for those needing it will lead a procession from the high school to Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Fairbank. Students may drive their cars in the procession if able.
8-11 p.m. Prom (dance) with Premier Events DJ Kendal Crawford. Students must wear masks at the dance. Doese Photography will take traditional prom photos, and from 8-10 p.m., a photo booth will be available from Melaine Buzynski.
11:15 p.m. Students and guests must attend prom to attend post-prom. All students attending post-prom will board school transit from the dance and be driven to the high school.
11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Post Prom at the high school.
3:30 a.m. Student transit back to their vehicles at IC, or to Readlyn and Fairbank drop-off sites.