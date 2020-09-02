The Wapsie Valley Community School District is off to a great start for the 2020-21 school year. Even though it is a “unique” school year with a pandemic occurring around us, the ultimate goal is still the same. The WVCSD Mission Statement — Guaranteed Learning for All Students — still applies as much as ever.
There have been countless hours of collaborative efforts the past four months engaging the 15 member Building Leadership Team in developing the Return to Learn Plans required by the Iowa Department of Education. These plans can be found at the Wapsie Valley CSD website at wapsievalleyschools.com.
There are four different plans developed to guide the district in different scenarios. The four plans are an On-Site Plan, a Hybrid Plan, a Required On-line Plan, and a Remote Learning Plan for our four Amish rural buildings.
At present, the majority of students are utilizing the On-Site Plan and 25-30 students have chosen the long-term Hybrid Plan, where all of their instruction is offered in an on-line virtual format.
I would like to welcome several new staff members to the Wapsie Valley family. The new staff members are as follows; Jennifer Gross (high school family consumer science), Jennifer Harter (high school special ed), Alicia Hesse (elementary special education), Abigail Jones (high school vocal music), Katelyn Nitz (high school guidance counselor), Emily Redden (5-12 instrumental music), Heather Robinson (sixth grade), Jennifer Waschek (high school math/science), TJ Murphy (junior high and high school principal); Elizabeth Kempf, Amanda Morris and Jody Schneider (instructional associates); Melissa Hingtgen (food service), and James Kuhrt (bus driver).
I would also like to mention and thank our 2019-20 retirees from Wapsie Valley for their service years to our school district. Our retirees are as follows; Marty McKowen (37 years), Lori Thurm (32 years), Julie Kuker (24 years), Kathy Shook (17 years), and Laurie Phelan (8 years).
Last October an Image Committee was formed at the junior high and high school building to focus on upgrades to the building and facilities. This group helped to focus on what and how to improve the climate and culture of a Wapsie Valley Warrior.
The improvements to the building and grounds are as follows: resurfaced gym floor with new floor colors and design, gym signage to promote the Warrior Way, new conference pennants for each district member, new wall mats with school logo (financed in part by the Wapsie Valley Booster Club), trophy case improvements with lighting and resurfacing on main case, new student furnishings in commons area with wall signage to promote the Warrior Way, new district staff framed staff pictures at every district building, new west entrance signage, new press boxes at the baseball and softball fields, replacement of numerous damaged cement driveways or sidewalks, and chip-sealing of the west parking lot.
Also, there were many improvements by coaching staff and volunteers at the baseball facility.
So as you can tell district staff and contractors have been very busy in preparation for this school year in setting a climate and culture that all can be proud of. Thank you for your continued support of our students, staff and school district as a whole.
I plan to keep this Warrior Way and More correspondence going at the start of each month.
I am truly proud to be a Wapsie Valley Warrior!