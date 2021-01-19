FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley School Board on Monday at its regular business meeting received Wapsie Valley Head Coach Tony Foster’s resignation. Foster served as head coach after having already retired as a teacher in the school district.
Wapsie Valley Activities Director Brett Bergman said in a phone interview on Tuesday that Foster was “a legend in his own time.”
Foster accumulated a 145-57 record during his 19 seasons as head coach at the school. This record included two state titles for the Warriors along with several semi-final placements. Foster worked as a science teacher for 35 years at Wapsie Valley.
In other business, the board received information from Wyatt Forsyth, a WV Ag/FFA instructor, during public comment regarding a potential Animal Learning Center within the district. Superintendent David Larson wrote in an email that “This project is at the very early stages of organizing” for future implementation.
Forsyth shared general comments about the possible size and site requirements that the facility would need. The superintendent held out hope that a nearby landowner might be open to the idea of donating land for such a facility.
During his allocated report time, Superintendent Larson asked the board and staff for input on accepting an offer by Mr. Decker to continue volunteering as a coach with the Junior High wrestling program. The Board did not make a final decision on the matter.
Readlyn students Greysen Miller and Sawyer Krall, from Mrs. Robinson’s 6th-grade class, had the opportunity to show the Board some of the results of their work on projects involving robots. The students learned some basic coding and programming techniques used in such applications.
The only item under old business was the approval of a 20-21 Activity Handbook.
Approval of an Inspection & Maintenance Agreement from R & R Septic Solutions and a Student Discipline Policy item was dealt with under new business.
The board went into a closed session to evaluate the performance of an individual. The closed session was requested by the individual being evaluated.