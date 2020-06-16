FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley Varsity softball team bested the Union Knights 4-3 on Tuesday, improving on their opener Monday against Columbus when they battled back from a four-run deficit but lost 7-9.
“The girls have been hitting really well and (doing) defense,” Warriors head coach Liz Bergman said.
The two teams were tied out of the gate Tuesday with Wapsie gaining the lead in the bottom of the fourth, which Union quickly retook, tying 3-3 to start the fourth, but Wapsie pulled ahead again in the bottom of the fourth, and with no new runs from either team the last two innings, it ended 4-3.
Bergman has two new coaches helping, Kelli Brunscheon and Hailey Tiedt.
“We’re staying positive, not letting the COVID (pandemic) affect us, just happy we’re able to play,” she said.
Bergman credited the defense Tuesday for their plays, noting “there were so many good ones.”
“It was a pop up bunt to third base, and our third base threw it to our center fielder who was coming in to cover second like she was supposed to and we got the girl out.”
Also in the field, Bergman credited sophomore pitcher Ellie Neil.
“(Neil) did a great job on the mound. She’s pitched 14 innings (over) two games, seven innings tonight.” Neil has seven strikeouts and an earned run average of 1.02.
Offensively, “(Freshman) Brylee Bellis got a triple for us. We had a lot of people getting runs when we needed it, even if it was two outs, we were getting runs, putting people on base. We were just very aggressive and we did a great job tonight.
As far as continued improvement, “We’re just going to keep working on our bunting coverage. Tonight we improved so much on the bunt coverage, we had worked on that, and we’re just ready to go.
UP NEXT: The varsity softball team will host Dike-New Hartford Wednesday night, then travel to St. Ansgar Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. start and host Starmont at 6 p.m. Friday.