ALBURNETT — The Wapsie Valley Warriors boys basketball knocked off the top-seeded in Class 1A District 6 Tuesday night and will face Don Bosco on Thursday in La Porte City.
Wapsie Valley senior Kiks Rosengarten scored 20 points and pulled in 14 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a 61-54 win over Alburnett, who last week in their first playoff game tore through Cedar Valley Christian 71-56.
The Warriors opened their playoff run last week with a 75-67 overtime win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
The Warriors and Pirates played to a 27-27 tie by halftime of Tuesday’s second round game, with Wapsie Valley taking control in the third quarter by establishing a 5-point lead going into the final frame. The Warriors won the fourth quarter 18-16.
Including Rosengarten, four Warriors scored in double figures. Sophomore Gunner Meyer scored 17 followed by junior Blayde Bellis with 12, and junior Kobe Risse with 10. Junior Tyler Ott added 2 points.
Alburnett closes out its season with a 15-8 overall record. Wapsie Valley is now 16-7.
UP NEXT
The Class 1A District 6 title game begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Union High School in La Porte. Don Bosco, 18-5, defeated Dunkerton, 52-34, in the first round and Belle Plaine, 58-34, in the second.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 11 16 16 18 — 61
Alb 14 13 11 16 — 54