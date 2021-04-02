FAIRBANK — Going into auditions for “The Wizard of Oz” at Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High, many who landed main character roles had already seen it.
“Yes, 100 times,” said Courtney Schmitz, who plays Dorothy.
“I think it was one of the first movies I ever saw, it was on VHS at my grandparents’ house,” said Gavin Duffy, who plays the Tin Man.
“The main thing I was excited about was getting to play a character I watched in movies when I was little. Whenever I would go to my grandparents’ it would always be on,” said Max Kayser, who plays the Scarecrow.
It’s their love for the well-worn production, the ragtag characters and their struggles, plus all the hours they’ve put into rehearsal — that they believe will make it shine on stage.
Schmitz enjoyed getting into character as Dorothy.
“I had to become a little southern. Their speech is very different,” she said. “I like her spunk, how she’s willing to stick up for everybody, and all the time, regardless of the fact that she’s just there to get home.“
She empathized to get into the role.
“She’s very homesick, so I feel like that’s kind of a hard thing to play as well, especially when you’re not homesick,” Schmitz said. She worked “to pick that up and take it and run with it.”
It’s her fifth or sixth musical but her first lead role.
For Duffy, he’s accustomed to leads, having had them almost every year since seventh grade, he said.
He spent time perfecting the Tin Man’s clanky movements, and the suit held him to the role.
“In order to move I have to be very clanky,” he said.
Moreover, the character’s short subplot moved him — spoiler alert for those that haven’t read the 1900 L. Frank Baum children’s book, seen the 1939 film, or the many adaptations.
“He has the illusion that without a heart, he and his munchkin maiden can never be together,” Duffy said. “He is so desperate to get that heart so he can love his munchkin maiden, and then he finds out that he had the ability to all along. I find that very sweet.”
Garrett Barnes is the Lion who asks the Wizard for courage.
“I aim for the funnier characters because I enjoy playing them,” Barnes said.
These have traditionally been smaller roles. “But this year it was a bigger role that had funny parts, so that’s what I went for.”
Of his cast mates, Barnes said, they’ve known each other a long time, lending to the teamwork. “It’s easy to get a show on the road, connect to them well.”
Wapsie Valley is performing the version adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, which is longer than the children’s theater version. There will be an intermission.
The scripts arrived on March 1. Despite the later-than-ideal start which Barnes noted, the performers are putting in hours of hard work and applying the final touches.
Rehearsal had been three hours on weekdays but is ramping up to four next week.
“We also come in during our free periods at school to work on it,” Kayser said. “So it’s endless hours, probably close to five to six hours a day just working on stuff.”
“I feel like we’re about three-fourths of the way,” Duffy said. “The last two weeks is always that way. We’ve got most of our lines down, right now we really need to focus on polishing it.”
And they are, Kayser said.
“We’re planning coming in on Friday and even running lines on Monday even over our break because that’s how dedicated everyone in our show is,” he said.
Performances will be Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 11 at 3 p.m. in the auditorium. Advanced tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students, and fees may apply from the vendor, HomeGrown Ticketing.
All tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit wapsievalleyschools.com/301186_2. Masks are required at every production. Face shields and neck gaiters are not approved as personal protective equipment on Wapsie school grounds. The WV School Board mandated masks beginning on Oct. 26 including in district buildings/property and when attending indoor extracurricular activities.