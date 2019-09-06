MAYNARD — The Meskwaki Warriors jumped to a 6-0 lead less than 2 minutes into West Central’s home opener on Friday.
The Blue Devils just shook it off.
First, Logan Nelson ran back a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. Then Aidan Nelson pulled in a pass from Hunter Kent-Thomas for a 62-yard score. Both extra point attempt failed, but the Blue Devils were up by 12-6.
Meskwaki’s Emmet Roberts broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run and the Warriors made good on the 2-point conversion.
The Blue Devils again responded, this time with a 14-yard scoring pass from Kent-Thomas. The 2-point conversion was good and West central had a 20-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Blue Devils would not lead again, as the Warriors held them scoreless in the second quarter and put up 20 points of their own.
West Central managed to score only one more touchdown, when Brandon Cushion stretched across the goal line to finish a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He followed that up by running in the 2-point conversion.
The Blue Devil’s final score was a safety when Meskwaki had to cover up a high snap in their own end zone.
West Central is now 0-2 after the 56-30 loss. Meskwaki is 1-1.
Cushion led the Blue Devils in rushing with 91 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown.
Nelson led in receiving yards with his one touchdown catch for 62 yards. Wescott also had one touchdown in his 3 receptions for 28 yards.
Kent-Thomas went 3-for 8 for 86 passing yards and two touchdowns. Dan McDonough was 2-for 6 for 14 yards and one interception. Nathan Dolf threw one pass for 26 yards.
Meskwaki had 464 total yards to West Central’s 309. The Warriors had 290 yards rushing n 28 carries to 183 yards for the Blue Devils on 39 rushes.
UP NEXT
West Central will host Central City on Friday, Sept. 13. The game time will be 5:30 p.m. because the Maynard field’s lights will not be ready.