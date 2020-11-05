The Wartburg Choir will perform its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Due to COVID-19, the performance will be available exclusively on Knight Vision, Wartburg’s live streaming network. There is no cost to view the live stream, which is available at https://www.wartburg.edu/knightvision/.
“The students and I are very excited to present this concert since there was fear that it wouldn’t be possible due to COVID restrictions,” said Lee Nelson, Wartburg Choir director. “We have prepared a very eclectic program of music that combines the music of classic composers with the music of contemporary musicians.”
The performance will feature songs focusing on the themes of comfort, hope and thanksgiving, including songs like “Wake Up, My Spirit” by Adolphus Hailstork, “Alleluia” by Elaine Hagenberg, “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” by Dolly Parton and arranged by Craig Hella Johnson and “Give Me Jesus” arranged by L.L. Fleming.
“I am exceptionally proud of the students who have worked tirelessly to create a program of hope and thanksgiving to comfort all impacted by this turbulent time in history,” Nelson said. “The students have persevered throughout the semester with a positive attitude, careful attention to the safety of themselves and others, and a passion to bring a message of faith and assurance to those who are struggling during this time.”
Founded in 1937, The Wartburg Choir has received critical international acclaim for its versatility of sound, artistic integrity and innovative programming. The choir has received invitations for special appearances throughout the United States and abroad, including a performance on the White House Holiday Concert Series. The choir has performed in most major concert venues throughout the nation and in 25 different foreign countries. Recently, the choir has collaborated with leading composers, including Morten Lauridsen, Abbie Betinis, Eriks Esenvalds and Stacey Gibbs.
Choir members are chosen by audition and represent most academic disciplines on campus. The choir makes annual concert tours throughout the United States and travels abroad every three years during the college’s one-month May Term.