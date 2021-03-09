WAVERLY — Pamela Ohrt, of Oelwein, Wartburg College associate professor of journalism and communication, was recognized by the Iowa College Media Association with its prestigious John Eighmey Service Award at the organization’s annual awards ceremony.
The award is presented annually to recognize an individual whose efforts have been instrumental in advancing the quality of media education in Iowa. It was first presented in 2004 to John Eighmey, journalism professor in the Greenlee School at Iowa State University. The award was later named in his honor.
Since 2020, Ohrt has served as the college’s R.J. McElroy Chair in Communication. She is the faculty adviser for the student-run campus radio station and co-coordinator of the IS 101 program, a term-long course and first-year orientation requirement focused on interdisciplinary and liberal arts studies.
Ohrt earned a Bachelor of Science in journalism and Spanish from Iowa State University and a Master of Arts in communication studies from the University of Northern Iowa. Her background includes 27 years of media experience in radio and newspapers. Ohrt was news director of KOEL-AM and FM radio and editor of the Oelwein Daily Register. Prior to joining the Wartburg faculty full time, Ohrt had 13 years of experience in teaching college courses, including composition, news reporting, editing and feature writing.
In 2019, she was honored with the Iowa Broadcast News Association’s Shelley Award, one of the highest honors given to Iowa journalists.