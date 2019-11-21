OELWEIN — Water main leaks and breaks are continuing problems for the city. Utility Superintendent Vic Kane says that while the headaches associated with the city’s aging infrastructure continue, there is some relief in sight.
The $600,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that Oelwein was awarded earlier this month from Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) is going to be put to good use, Kane said.
“We’re getting a water main project put together and we have pinpointed some areas,” Kane said. “That was part of the process with the application to the DNR. We now will go into design work, which of those mains we want to fix, and how much it will cost. That will depend on what the bids come in at. We want to stretch the funds as far as we can.”
Kane explained the city already has other funding set up to go with the grant that has been received.
Kane said the goal of the Utility Department is to spend the summer of 2020 working on water mains. Targeted areas include First Avenue NE, through the Elmwood Park area, 12th Avenue SE toward the Middle School, and Sixth Street NE where the road is buckling badly.
“Once the mains are fixed it is like a big puzzle. We can then work at fixing roads. Money comes from other sources for road repairs beyond just replacing areas where main work takes place,” Kane said.
Another project in the works is setting up to get the west water tower repainted. It has lead paint on the outside that has to be removed. Because of that issue, the entire tower will have to be enclosed with a protective curtain while the paint is being blasted off.
Kane said it was last painted in 1986. The inside of the water tower has already been cleaned and lead paint was removed way back in the 80s, he said.
“We were waiting to complete all other well work first. Now we have all three city wells working together for the first time in probably five years,” Kane said.
The three city wells are named by the date they were established. Well No. 59 is next to the Middle School; Well No. 42 is at the corner of Third Street and Third Avenue NE; Well No. 80 is on Sixth Street SW a couple of blocks behind Sacred Heart Parish.
Kane said it is important to always plan ahead for future projects that are needed. His office is currently working on funding for sewer main work in 2021.