It will be back to the drawing board for the City Council after the second reading of the proposed water and sewer rate increase failed for lack of a second to the motion. The lack of approval to the second reading came as a disappointment to Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore, who has been hoping for success of the ordinance due to extensive work that needs to be done to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.
“We had several work sessions on this subject and came to an agreement. Now, all of a sudden, we are at an impasse,” DeVore said Tuesday in a phone interview. “I’m disappointed we didn’t have more of a discussion about it.”
Two weeks ago, the Council passed the first reading of the ordinance designed to remove the infrastructure fee from the monthly city utility bill that every household, business and industry receives, and replace it with increases to the water and sewer rates based on usage. The ordinance covers a five-year span of increases, beginning with an initial 25% hike, then two years of 6%, followed by two years of 2% increases.
Monday night, Councilman Matt Weber said he would support an increase, but felt that 25 percent was too much at once, based on how it would affect larger businesses. As an example, East Penn is perhaps the city’s top user of water, at more than 255,600 cubic feet per month. A 25% increase would add more than $2,000 to their utility bill each month for water, alone. With sewer rates included, add another $870 to the bill.
When the resolution came up for vote Monday, the motion was made to approve the second reading. DeVore asked for a second, but the Council remained silent, effectively killing the ordinance as it is.
“The understanding at our work sessions on this was we basically need to charge by usage. That is the most equitable way,” DeVore said. “We will have another work session May 10 on this subject after the next council meeting to hash it over again.”
DeVore said one possibility will be to make the initial increase less, but then subsequent years will have to be raised more.
“The water infrastructure project has to be done, one way or another. We have to figure out what is the most palatable way for everybody. Nobody likes costs to go up, but there just isn’t an alternative way to look at it,” the Mayor said.
Mayor DeVore had previously said the Council would be taking a proactive approach to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure problems and no longer make it a problem for the next generations to face. Along with the aging infrastructure, the city continues to deal with tighter regulations from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. DeVore said the rate increases are necessary to help the city stay ahead of new regulations that could cost Oelwein millions.
“It’s a commodity we use, water and sewer, and is no different than electricity. We have to pay for it, and now we will have to figure out how we can make this work,” he said.