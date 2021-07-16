Water will be off at the Williams Wellness Center in Oelwein on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon because of construction at the high school. The wellness center will be open, however.
Water will be off at Wellness Center on Saturday
editorodr
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
78°
Sunny
- Humidity: 58%
- Cloud Coverage:23%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:44:07 AM
- Sunset: 08:43 PM
Today
Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.