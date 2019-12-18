WATERLOO – Harper and Oliver top Allen Hospital’s lists of most popular baby names for 2019. The Waterloo hospital compiled the lists of first names from the more than 1,000 babies born there so far this year. The UnityPoint Health hospital announced the results Wednesday.
The most popular girl names were: 1. Harper, 2. Everly, 3. Hayden and 4. Lily. Tied for fifth place were Violet, Ellie, Ava, Olivia, Aria and Hailey. The most popular boy names were: 1. Oliver, 2. Jaxon, 3. James, and 4. Ethan. Tied for fifth place were Nolan, Maverick, William, Liam, Ezra, Gabriel and Henry.
Ava, Oliver and Liam are the only names that appear in the top five of the past two years.
UnityPoint Health hospitals across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin also compile these lists. From more than 20,000 birts, the most popular girls names were: 1. Charlotte, 2. Emma, 3. Olivia, 4. Harper, and 5. Evelyn. The most popular boy names were: 1. Oliver, 2. Liam, 3. Henry, 4. William, 5. Owen
Nationwide, a BabyCenter.com report lists Sophia as the most popular girls name and Liam as the top name for boys. Harper is the 15th most popular girl name in the US while Oliver ranks ninth.