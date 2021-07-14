WEST UNION — A Waterloo man who cut the leg of a Transco Railway employee who helped to stop him from stealing a pickup was sentenced to prison Monday in Fayette County District Court.
Zachary Martin Van Brunning, 26, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty in May to willfully causing bodily injury (Class D felony) and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor). As part of the plea agreement with prosecution a count of carrying weapons (aggravated misdemeanor) was dismissed.
He was sentenced to up to five years in prison on the felony count and 131 days on the aggravated misdemeanor. Fines were suspended.
According to court documents, Van Brunning attempted to steal a 1997 Chevrolet 1500 parked on Transco Railway property on March 18. Transco employees noticed and stopped him. That’s when Van Brunning used a pocket knife to cut the leg of a man, who then required emergency medical attention.