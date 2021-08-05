The city’s 2021 Watermain Improvement Project is progressing along 12th Avenue Southeast from East Charles to the Middle School parking lot. Summers’ Enterprise Inc. of Masonville is the contractor on the project.
While the project entails other areas in the southeast and northeast quadrants, the contractor elected to begin with 12th Avenue because of the timeline to complete this segment before school starts. That means Summers has a little over three weeks to wrap up this portion of the project to stay ahead of back-to-school traffic.
“It will be close, but should get done in time,” said Utility Department lead Herb Doudney. He added that city crews have also been onsite assisting where needed since the project began in mid-July. For the most part, the company has been able to work steadily on the project.
One unforeseen event occurred while the contractor was digging and ran into a rock about the size of a car, Doudney said, in the 100 block of 12th Avenue. He said it took about half of a workday to break the giant boulder up into pieces and haul it away so the work could continue as scheduled.
“That was definitely unexpected, but other than that, things have been going along pretty smoothly,” Doudney said.
Part of the Summers’ crew may being work on First Street Northeast between Eighth and 12th avenues in the next week or so, Doudney reported. He said that portion of the 2021 project will not be as extensive since all that is required is to disconnect each residence from the 4-inch main they are currently hooked up to, and reconnect to the 12-inch main that is already in the ground. It will be one house at a time, with some digging at each residence.
The remainder of the 2021 project includes Fifth Street Southeast from Fifth to Ninth Avenue, and Sixth Avenue Southeast from Fifth to Seventh Street. The existing 4-inch water main in these locations is old and has had continued issues with breaking, according to information found on the City of Oelwein website. The work will include a new 8-inch water main, connection to the existing water system, abandoning the existing water main, replacement of 1-inch water services, and paving disturbed areas.
Summers’ Enterprise is using trenchless methods to install the mainline water pipe, and areas where the new pipe will be connected to the water main will be open cut. A bore rig will be used on private properties when new water services are installed from the new water main to a new curb stop at the property line. The private water service from the curb stop to each house will not be replaced.
Weekly updates are being emailed to property owners to keep them informed on work completed and also traffic changes that may occur for the project. To request weekly updates emailed to you, send your email address to Jessica Fisher at jmf@foxeng.com.