FAYETTE — The Watermelon Days Celebration Committee in Fayette has chosen a pair of grand marshals this year with more than 20 years of service between them to the community festival.
Bill and Delores Thom are the marshals for the Watermelon Days Parade that begins at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7.
Watermelon Days starts Friday, Sept. 6 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 8.
Bill has served for the last seven years on the celebration committee. Delores has served on it for 14 years, with this being the first year in many she is not on it.
Delores, who operates Dolores’ Accounting in Fayette, served as treasurer. She also was the chairperson for the car show for six years.
“Back in 2003, I went to my first meeting. The treasurer was giving it up so I volunteered to do it,” she said. “I was new to Fayette at the time.”
Bill came on board a few years later, after reconnecting with Delores. It seems that Bill and Delores had a thing back in high school, however Delores married someone else and Bill moved far away from the Winthrop-Lamont area where he grew up.
“I was out of this area for 40 years. I worked for the state of Kentucky as a director of regulatory services of feed, fertilizer and seed in the ag industry,” Bill said.
He said he lost his first wife in 2005. One day his daughter found an unopened letter in some of his collected mementos. It was from Delores from back in their high school days.
“I opened the letter and called her that very night,” Bill said. “I came up and visited her in May of 2011. We got married in August.”
It wasn’t long before he joined in one of the things his wife held near and dear to her. He became a member of the committee in 2013.
Delores lost her first husband, Dwayne Fagle, in 1996. She has seven grown children. One of her sons, Robert Fagle, still farms on the place they lived, three miles west of Fayette.
“I went back to college for two years and started my business here in 1987,” Delores said. “I’ve been doing it for over 30 years.”
Delores remembers going through some tough times being on the committee.
“Two years I had to organize it by myself. We couldn’t get much for volunteers, but it turned out OK,” she said.
“It’s still a struggle today,” Bill said about getting volunteers to help with all of the events.
“People enjoy the activities but they can make a contribution and help with the things that are going on,” he said.
Delores says one of the hardest parts of the job is sending out letters to all the businesses and organizations in the area asking for donations.
Despite the work and hours spent, Delores said she still found herself enjoying the complete process.
“I enjoyed doing it. I like the organization involved,” she said.
Bill also said he enjoyed the work and the people.
“Having people on the committee who are really interested is the key to success, he said. “You have to have people who are interested in carrying this thing on and who are interested in making Fayette a better place.”
“There’s a lot more organization to it than people realize,” Delores said.