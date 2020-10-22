The Fayette County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant on a rural Waucoma residence Wednesday, Oct. 21, to aid in a sexual abuse investigation. As a result of the warrant, Russell Eugene Sims, 45, of Waucoma, was arrested for two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, Class C felony, distribution of controlled substance to a minor, Class B felony, possession of the controlled substance marijuana second offense, serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. Sims is currently in jail awaiting his appearance in court.
Also, the Department of Human Services was called in due to minors living at the residence at the time drugs were found. Electronic devices were also seized and will be taken for forensic examination. The sheriff’s office reports this is an ongoing investigation and more persons and charges could be filed. The sheriff’s office also had assistance from the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s office. If convicted on all charges Sims could face up to 45 years in prison.