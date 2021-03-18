WEST UNION — An 84-year-old Waucoma man who was charged as a cog in interstate scams pleaded guilty to one felony in Fayette County District Court and has been placed on probation.
Luverne David Moudry pleaded guilty on March 9 to second-degree theft, a Class D felony. His sentence of up to five years in prison and a $1,025 fine was suspended as part of a plea agreement with prosecution. Instead, he was placed on two to five years of supervised probation.
In his plea, Moudry admitted to using a debit card belonging to a Maryland woman that had been sent to his address. He stole thousands of dollars from July 31-Aug. 28, 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, he used the debit card to make $3,500 in ATM withdrawals that he sent off to another person. He also bought a $500 Amazon card, groceries, televisions and computers at Waverly stores.
A Class B felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct in this case was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Two other charges rooted in a lottery scam that cost a North Carolina woman $10,000 were also dismissed. Moudry had been charged with money laundering, a Class D felony, and first-degree theft, a Class C felony.
In that 2017 case, the woman allegedly mailed a $10,000 check to Moudry’s address after receiving a call that she won the lottery and needed to pay taxes on the winnings.
“The defendant admitted to receiving the check, cashing the check, taking his cut and sending the cash to other addresses,” says the criminal complaint. “The defendant also admitted he had additional $12,000 in the bank from other similar scams that he did ... Defendant’s job was to receive checks, money orders, cashiers checks and to cash them, take a cut, and send cash to other addresses.”
The Sheriff’s Office worked with the FBI on these cases.