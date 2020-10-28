Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WEST UNION — A Waucoma man is facing felony sexual abuse charges involving a 14-year-old girl.

Russell Eugene Sims, 44, is charged in Fayette County District Court with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse as well as drug distribution to a person under 18, and possession of marijuana, second offense.

His bail was set at $15,000 cash or surety or $5,000 cash, balance unsecured appearance bond.

According to court documents, Sims is accused of performing a sex act on a 14-year-old girl at his home twice, once in May and once in September.

On Oct. 21, authorities executed a search warrant at his home found marijuana and THC vaping cartridges. He and his wife admitted to using and giving controlled substances to the 14-year-old, a criminal complaint says.

An attorney has been appointed by the court to defend Sims.

A no-contact order is in place to protect the girl and all family household members.

