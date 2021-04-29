The 16th Annual Waverly Art Walk will return to Kohlmann Park on Saturday, May 1. More than 30 artists from three states will display and vend their works from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. during the juried fine arts and crafts show.
The judges for this year’s Art Walk are Dennis and Diane Peterka, Waverly area artists and former art teachers. Among the media exhibited are jewelry, acrylic painting, ceramics, metal sculpture, fiber, glass, wood and photography.
The booths will be more spread out than usual to satisfy social distancing measures. Attendees, volunteers and vendors are asked to wear face masks during the event. Kids’ activities will be less hands-on than in the past.
Some art will be displayed on the Waverly Art Walk Facebook page along with artist-contact information for those who prefer not to risk attending.
There is no alternate venue in case of rain this year.