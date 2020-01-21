WAVERLY — Children of all ages are invited to participate in a free instrument petting zoo from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Waverly Public Library.
Wartburg College students will staff the zoo with violins, trumpets, trombones, drums, and bells available for children to play and learn.
The petting zoo is sponsored by the Wartburg Community Symphony as a community outreach and education initiative in Bremer County. Visit www.wartburg.edu/symphony to learn more about the symphony and its mission.