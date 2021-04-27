SUMNER — Hunter Kent-Thomas led the West Central boys track team in points as the Blue Devils placed seventh on Monday at the Sumner-Fredericksburg Blue and Gold Relays.
Kent-Thomas collected 10.5 of the team’s 52 points. He took second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 0.99 seconds.
John Tyler, Creighton Houge, Kent-Thomas and Charlie Sieck placed second in the 1600-distance medley relay at 4:07.25.
Tyler, Houge, Kent-Thomas and Cameron Rohde took fifth in the 440 shuttle hurdle relay (1:18.29).
Also finishing in the points:
• Houge took fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.93).
• Sieck placed fifth in the 1600 (5:20.00).
• Daryon Allwood, Willem Child, Thyron Mathews and Jaryd Child took fourth in the 4x100 weight person relay (59.62).