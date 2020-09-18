MAYNARD — The Blue Devils had a lot to celebrate Thursday night, beyond their three-set win over South Winneshiek.
It was Senior Night at Klinge Gym, and West Central’s Class of 2021 members and their parents were called to the floor. Their line stretched from one back line to the other.
West Central’s seniors are Kylee Lickiss, Marlee Squires, Sidney Heimes, Isabell Eitel, Zoe Larson, Naomi Scott, Bryleigh Rouse and Delaney Carey.
Squires and Rouse were also recognized for reaching statistical milestones in their careers. Squires has reached at least 500 assists and digs, while Rouse has at least 500 kills and digs.
The Blue Devils (3-2) defeated South Winneshiek (0-11), 25-22, 25-11, 25-18. It was West Central’s first Upper Iowa Conference game of the season.
Squires led the Blue Devils in assists with 23 over three sets. Larson added two and sophomore Abby Squires added one.
The Blue Devils had a 92.4% serve success rate and nine aces altogether. Junior Aaliyah Gordon (11-for-12), Marlee Squires (12-for-12), Larson (10-for-10) and Rouse (11-for-12), each had two aces. Abby Squires (16-for-18) had one. Junior Emma Michels was 9-for-10 serving, Heimes was 3-for-3, and Eitel was 1-for-2.
Rouse led the offense with 11 of the team’s 32 kills. Heimes and junior Aaliyah Gordon each had seven. Also making kills were Abby Squires (3), Marlee Squires (2) and Larson (2).
Junior Emma Michels led in digs with 11 of the team’s 35. Rouse had nine. Also with digs were Marlee Squires (5), Eitel (4), Abby Squires (3) Larson (2) and Gordon (1).
Gordon and Abby Squires each had two blocks. Marlee Squires and Heimes each had one.
UP NEXT
West Central will travel to Turkey Valley (3-1) on Tuesday. Both teams have conference title ambitions. The Blue Devils have won their last three meetings. Volleyball begins at 5:30 p.m. with freshman and junior varsity teams first.