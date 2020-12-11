Threatening weather is leading to event cancellations tonight.
Starmont girls basketball (3-2) will not play its scheduled home game tonight against Marquette Catholic (0-5) because of forecasted inclement weather. The school seeks to reschedule.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg bowling team will not travel to Forest City for a match tonight. The school seeks to reschedule
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory on Friday morning warning of accumulating snow from Friday night into Saturday morning:
"Rain and snow will spread northeast into northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin this morning. The precipitation will then change to all snow tonight and continue into Saturday morning. The snow will come to an end on Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.
"North winds will gust to 35 mph late tonight and Saturday. This may result in patchy areas of blowing and drifting snow.
"The snow will be heavy so take frequent breaks when shoveling it.